Former Maryland US Sen. Barbara Mikulski backs Angela Alsobrooks for Senate

BALTIMORE — Barbara Mikulski, the Baltimorean who is one of the longest-serving women in U.S. Senate history, has endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat.

“Hi, everybody. I’m here tonight to lend my enthusiastic support for Angela Alsobrooks,” Mikulski, a Democrat, said at an event in Baltimore on Tuesday night for Alsobrooks, according to a video of her brief speech.

Mikulski said Maryland has “the opportunity to send another women back to the U.S. Senate from Maryland,” but added: “It’s not only about gender, it’s about the agenda.”

Maryland’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House delegation is currently all-male.

Mikulski is also supporting Democrat Sheila Dixon for Baltimore mayor and Democrat Sarah Elfreth for the 3rd Congressional District seat that is open due to incumbent John Sarbanes’ retirement, according to Martha McKenna, a poltical consultant who works with all three candidates. Dixon and Elfreth each recently posted on social media announcing Mikulski’s support.

Mikulski served in the Senate from 1987 to 2017. She served five terms in the House before that. The only woman who served longer in the Senate was the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

After retiring from Congress in 2017, Mikulski began teaching public policy at the Johns Hopkins University.

Alsobrooks is competing in the May 14 primary against, among others, David Trone, a third-term congressman and the co-founder of the Total Wine & More retail chain.

-------