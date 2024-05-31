Former Maryland correctional officer sentenced in prison contraband case

A Baltimore County, Md., woman who worked for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services received probation before judgment related to a contraband smuggling conspiracy at Roxbury Correctional Institution south of Hagerstown.

Temille Anike Ashby, 34, of Windsor Mill, Md., was the only correctional officer among the 15 defendants the Attorney General's office announced in May 2023 in regards to various contraband smuggling cases at RCI.

Ashby pleaded guilty Nov. 27 to a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to deliver contraband into a place of confinement.

Ashby was normally assigned to the Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County.

Her indictment states she was a 10-year veteran dietary officer who occasionally worked overtime shifts in the Roxbury prison kitchen when she helped smuggle drugs and other contraband into RCI.

RCI is a medium-security prison and one of three state prisons along Roxbury Road south of Hagerstown.

That particular contraband smuggling conspiracy was one of three highlighted a year ago by officials with the Attorney General's office. The public safety's intelligence and investigative division began an investigation into contraband smuggling at RCI in April 2022 after recovering drugs and other contraband smuggled into RCI by an inmate returning from a hospital visit, according to an earlier news release from the attorney general's office.

Among the charges dismissed as part of Ashby's plea deal were felony possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine and numerous misdemeanors.

The attorney general said a year ago that officers confiscated 158 strips of Suboxone from Ashby that she'd hidden in a body cavity in November 2022. He said Suboxone sells for $100 a strip inside prison.

Ashby was accused of trying to flush the contraband down a toilet, according to court records.

The attorney general's office accused Ashby of receiving more than $16,000 in payments via Cash App from Jamal Brown and family members.

On May 28, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Brett R. Wilson granted Ashby probation before judgment and put her on three years unsupervised probation.

Between a short stint in jail and home detention, Ashby had served 393 days, Wilson said.

Defense attorney Tyler Mann reminded Wilson that the court was willing to consider probation before judgment for Ashby if she had been doing well with her home detention, which she had. Mann said Ashby was apologetic to the court and corrections department, and was "embarrassed" to be in court.

"I apologize," Ashby told the judge.

Probation before judgment means the finding of guilt is stricken upfront by the judge. If the terms of probation are not successfully met, the judge can instate a guilty finding.

Wilson ordered Ashby to have no contact with the other defendants in the case and to stay away from all correctional facilities.

Mann said Ashby had one year in her life where she "wasn't the most upstanding citizen."

Mann said Ashby had lost her job with the Maryland Division of Corrections (DOC), a job she'd had for 10 years.

Ashby had been on leave without pay, according to a Dec. 5 email from a Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson.

Asked to confirm Ashby had lost her job and when it occurred, DOC spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said in an email that "The Department is following standard personnel procedures in the wake of the court case (on May 28) and is not able to comment on a confidential personnel matter."

Talking about how Ashby got into trouble with the law, Mann said a lot of it was "emotional." He referred to codefendant Jamal Brown, calling him a "master manipulator."

Brown, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 27 to misdemeanor conspiracy to deliver contraband into a place of confinement in the conspiracy involving Ashby. Brown was sentenced to 1 year in jail.

