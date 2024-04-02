Former Martin County school Superintendent John Millay files to run for School Board

MARTIN COUNTY — Former school Superintendent John Millay wants to return to the school district, but this time on the School Board dais.

He filed paperwork Tuesday to seek election to the District 2 School Board seat, running against incumbent Marsha Powers. Sydney Marie Thomas also has filed to run for the seat in the Aug. 20 election.

Millay, hired in November 2020, was the district's first appointed superintendent after Martin voters decided in 2018 to change from an elected superintendent to an appointed one. He resigned abruptly about 2½ years later, in the midst of a three-year $170,000 a year contract.

At the time, Millay had no specific reasons for his resignation.

"It's just a good time in my career (to leave)," he said at the time in 2023. "The district is bigger than any one person. We have so many hard-working staff members that make all of our departments come together and move forward. I'm proud to have been a part of this."

Four months after he resigned in 2023, Millay became senior vice president of the Boys & Girls Clubs. In his position, he oversees departments such as finance, compliance, benefits administration and safety and security for each of the five clubs, according to a news release.

Millay spoke during the public-comment portion of Tuesday's School Board workshop. He spoke about how "proud" he was of the district's accomplishments over the past few years, including opening two new schools, adding career and technical courses and improving student performance in reading and math, but did not announce plans to seek election.

Millay announced his candidacy Tuesday on his Facebook page.

"This entire community, and the school system in particular, have a special place in my heart. The students, faculty and staff, families and generous community partners comprise the most magnificent learning community one could dream of," Millay posted. "In my heart of hearts, I believe there is unfinished business for me when it comes to the Martin County School District."

"When I stepped down as superintendent, it was truly about pursuing a new way to positively impact young lives in our community, while developing deeper relationships with the business and community partners who are committed to filling any and every need we have for our children," Millay said on his Facebook page.

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. She can be reached at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Former Superintendent Millay to run for Martin County School Board