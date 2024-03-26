Former manager indicted for allegedly stealing from The Foundry in Manchester

Mar. 26—The former general manager of a Manchester Millyard restaurant has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $140,000 from the business over four years.

James Peretti, 48, of Merrimack, was indicted on charges of felony theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case.

Peretti is accused of stealing from The Foundry Restaurant over his four-year tenure there as general manager. Authorities allege he generated fraudulent reimbursement claims "to take cash he was not entitled to," the news release said.

The Foundry Restaurant, on Commercial Street in Manchester, was established in 2015 by inventor/entrepreneur Dean Kamen.

Peretti is scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on April 8.

The case was investigated by the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau at the Department of Justice, with assistance from Manchester police.