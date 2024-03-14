Former Malmstrom Air Force member sentenced to 10 years for selling child abuse material

A former member of the U.S. Air Force at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for obtaining and selling child sexual abuse material.

Brandon Earl Bankston, 23, pleaded guilty in October to possession with intent to sell child pornography. The court also ordered $60,000 restitution to victims, with the investigation identifying more than 20 victims of Bankston’s scheme, but only 20 victims requested restitution. Bankston’s sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney for Montana’s Office.

The government alleged that Bankston possessed and traded thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse, some of which depicted the abuse of toddlers. Bankston received approximately $6,750 for the sale of the material from 42 separate transactions. He admitted to selling the child sexual abuse material to approximately 25 people.

Bankston acquired the material from various places on the internet, the government said, and stored the material in an off-shore, cloud-based storage account. He would use fake profiles to advertise the sale of the material to strangers online, and when he found a buyer, they would wire him money and he would give them access to the material in the storage account.

The Great Falls Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated in 2021 after learning abuse materials were uploaded to an account on Twitter/“X” in Montana, as well as to a Snapchat user’s account with a Montana address. An investigation found the internet provider address belonged to Bankston.

Bankston was an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force assigned to the 341st Missile Security Forces Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base and has since been discharged and is no longer affiliated with the U.S. Air Force. The squadron is tasked with defending Malmstrom’s intercontinental ballistic missiles.

This story was initially published by The Daily Montana.

