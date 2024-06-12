Former Lyft driver accused of sexually abusing, threatening Phoenix passenger

A former Lyft driver was arrested Sunday after being accused of sexually abusing a woman he was driving home from her work at a sports bar in Phoenix, according to police.

Phoenix police said 27-year-old Omari Aguirre Trujillo used an alternate route to take the woman home, pulled over and touched her inappropriately after she asked him to stop multiple times before he finally took her home and threatened her.

The Lyft driver picked up the woman around 2 a.m. on May 11 near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road to take her home, police said.

Police said the woman realized he was not taking the regular route taken by other drivers, and Trujillo ended up pulling over in a residential area.

Trujillo proceeded to talk to the woman and touch her inappropriately although she asked him to stop multiple times, police said. At that point, police said, Trujillo turned around in his seat and drove the woman to her apartment.

When they arrived at the woman's apartment, Trujillo followed her out of the car and grabbed her around the shoulders in an attempt to hug and kiss her. Police said Trujillo left when a delivery driver parked near them.

Minutes after driving off, police said, Trujillo texted the woman asking her to come outside. The woman sent a complaint to Lyft, and they notified her that Trujillo had been fired.

The following afternoon, police said, Trujillo sent the woman death threats.

A Lyft spokesperson said of the incident, "The behavior described is reprehensible and has no place in the Lyft community or society. We contacted the rider to offer support, permanently banned the driver from the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation."

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested Trujillo on June 9 on suspicion of felony counts of sexual abuse and making threats. He was booked into a Maricopa County jail and his bond was set at $10,000, according to online county jail records.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Omari Aguirre Trujillo accused of sexually abusing Lyft passenger