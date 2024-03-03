Former Lufkin PD officer dies from cancer

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department shared that an officer who served with their department for 30 years died from cancer on Thursday.

Woodlawn volunteer firefighters taking food to Panhandle

Photo courtesy of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Officer’s Association.

Sergeant Charlie Graham had served with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in their Arlington regional office before his death. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Officer’s Association gave their condolences in a post to their Facebook.

“On behalf of our members and the board of directors for TABCOA, we send our deepest condolences to Sgt. Grahams family and friends. Please take a moment to remember the life of Sgt. Graham and send positive thoughts to his family. We will deeply miss you, Sgt. Graham. Rest easy. We’ll take it from here.” Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Officer’s Association

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.