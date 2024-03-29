Former Loveland police officer accused of assaulting teen federally indicted: What we know

Editor's note: This story references sexual assault. Resources for sexual assault victims have been included.

A former Loveland Police Department officer charged with sexually assaulting a minor while on duty last summer has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

In late October, a teen and her family reported to police that an on-duty Loveland police officer approached her and a male friend at North Lake Park near Loveland High School after the park closed in early August — though police initially said the assault occurred at the end of July. The teen told investigators the officer told her friend to leave, and then made her walk to a secluded area away from the road and sexually assaulted her, Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said at an October news conference.

The officer, 28-year-old Dylan Miller, was placed on administrative leave Oct. 27, shortly after the teen and her family reported the assault to police. He was terminated after his arrest Oct. 30.

Miller has been charged in district court with first-degree kidnapping, a Class 2 felony; sexual assault on a child while in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony; unlawful sexual conduct by a police officer, a Class 3 felony; sexual assault, a Class 6 felony; official oppression, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and first-degree official misconduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Former officer federally indicted for deprivation of rights

Miller now also faces a federal accusation of deprivation of rights in this case after a grand jury indicted him.

The case warranted attention from the Department of Justice because of an alleged Color of Law violation, a statute that makes it a crime for anyone to abuse their legal power or authority to deprive someone of their rights.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan for the District of Colorado, and Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek of the FBI Denver Field Office made the announcement Monday.

The indictment states that the grand jury believes Miller deprived the teen of her "fundamental right to bodily integrity."

A grand jury indictment is issued when a grand jury determines there is probable cause to believe the individual has committed a crime and the case should continue to a trial, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Grand juries are made up of 23 members, and a majority of those members must agree before an indictment is issued.

The FBI Denver Field Office, Loveland Resident Agency and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, with cooperation from the Loveland Police Department. Senior Sex Crimes Counsel Maura White of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Connaughty for the District of Colorado will be prosecuting the federal case.

If convicted, Miller faces a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Arrest affidavit: Officer allegedly removed body camera, name tag before assault

The arrest affidavit recently released to the public details the victim's story of what happened the night she was assaulted.

The teen had told police she was at North Lake Park with a male friend when an on-duty officer driving a Chevrolet Tahoe — the same vehicle Miller was assigned to by the Loveland Police Department — approached them and asked her friend to leave. After the boy left, the victim said she and the officer had an hourlong conversation before he led her to a secluded area of the park where she said he touched her inappropriately and forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to the affidavit.

The teen said prior to the assault, the officer reparked his car to face away from them, and when he returned, "she believed he had taken off his body worn camera and his name tag," according to the affidavit.

In an interview with investigators Oct. 27, Miller reportedly said he did not recognize the teen and that it was possible he would have told juveniles found in the park after hours to go home, but he reportedly denied that he would have told a male to go home and a female to stay, according to the affidavit. He also reportedly said he "may have given a hug to someone" but denied inappropriately touching anyone.

Investigators say GPS data showed the teen's phone near the park just before midnight Aug. 3 and Miller's department-issued laptop at the park just after midnight until about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 4, according to the affidavit. There is no body camera footage in this case.

During a February court hearing, Miller's defense attorney said they believe evidence may exist that shows Miller was not in the park at the time of the alleged assault, and an evidentiary hearing on the issue was requested.

That hearing, which is Miller's next scheduled court appearance, is set for April 15.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Resources for sexual assault victims

If you suspect a child you know is being abused, you can report that abuse to your local law enforcement agency or to CO4Kids by calling 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).

Here are other local resources for victims of sexual abuse:

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA) provides crisis intervention, advocacy and counseling for survivors and anyone affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado, as well as prevention programs through community outreach and education.

savacenter.org

Fort Collins location: 970-472-4204

Loveland location: 970-775-2962

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly sexual abuse, and their family members.

SummitStone Health Partners provides counseling for psychological, emotional and behavioral problems, substance use disorders, domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Former Loveland officer accused of child sex assault federally indicted