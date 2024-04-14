Former Louisiana Representative Randal Gaines elected as Democratic Party chair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Saturday, a former state representative was elected as the Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

According to a release, State Rep. Randal L. Gaines was elected as the chairman of the Democratic Party. Gaines was a three-term state representative for District 57, which covers St. John the Baptist and St. Charles parishes.

Gaines’ mission was to bring new leadership to Louisiana by using “resources to engage voters, develop leaders and win elections at all levels.”

“It is a new day for Democrats in Louisiana. I am energized and ready to get to work alongside our new state party to ensure that Louisiana Democrats have a strong, functional Big Tent party that is a resource to all Democrats in every part of the state,” said Chairman-elect Gaines in a release. “It is critical that we use this unifying, watershed moment to rebuild, refocus, and recruit the leaders of tomorrow to address the concerns that are top of mind for residents in every corner of our state. Through grassroots organizing and continuous voter engagement and mobilization, we will remind Louisianans that the Democratic Party is the party that will fight for them. We have the people, message, and plan to be set up for electoral success in 2024 and beyond. Let’s get to work.”

What Louisiana voters should know before April 27 election: Early voting times

In December, Gaines announced his candidacy for the position against the then-chairperson, Katie Bernhardt.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.