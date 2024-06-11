Former Louisiana jewelry store owner arrested, accused of stealing watch from customer

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A former jewelry store owner from Metairie was arrested after he allegedly did not return a $50,000 watch to a customer.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a resident brought their watch to 64-year-old Thomas Birdsall at a jewelry shop in Cut Off in the summer of 2021 for repairs.

LPSO officials said Birdsall told the resident he would try to fix it or send it away to be repaired.

After Hurricane Ida, LPSO officials said Birdsall allegedly removed everything from the store and told the resident he “couldn’t remember whether he sent it off for repair” before cutting off contact with the customer.

LPSO deputies said a warrant was obtained for Birdsall’s arrest after an investigation. He was taken into custody on May 31 in Jefferson Parish before being transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Birdsall faces a charge of felony theft.

According to the LPSO, Birdsall was released “on personal recognizance with the condition of electronic monitoring.”

LPSO detectives said they believe there may be more victims who have not received jewelry they brought to the shop before Hurricane Ida.

The sheriff’s office advises concerned residents to gather all documents related to their jewelry transactions and contact the LPSO at 985-532-4320 or info@lpso.net.

