Former Los Angeles County deputy claims he was fired for not joining gang: LAT

A new revelation in the ongoing saga of the so-called gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department indicates that joining the groups may have been more than just advantageous; it might have been required.

Some of the highest-ranking members of the department have admitted to getting tattoos signifying membership, but on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reports one former deputy claimed he was forced out for refusing to join a group called the Regulators.

Federico Carlo is suing the county, claiming that his dismissal — ostensibly for “giving a Nazi salute and sharing a sexually explicit photo” — was based on false accusations, the Times reports.

Instead, he was “abruptly terminated” by a Regulator who now is “the acting commander overseeing training and personnel,” his lawsuit says, as reported by the Times.

Deputy admits gang affiliation, shows tattoo in court: Los Angeles Times

That acting commander, Capt. John Pat Macdonald, did not respond to the Times’ request for comment, nor did Carlo or his attorney.

In an emailed statement, the LASD told the Times that they have not yet received the lawsuit, but “the department … strives to provide a fair and equitable working environment for all employees.”

“Any act of retaliation, harassment, and discrimination will not be tolerated and is a violation of the department’s policy and values,” the statement said.

Along with the Regulators, other alleged gangs include the Cavemen, the Jump Out Boys and the Banditos, among others.

While former Sheriff Alex Villanueva has denied their existence, the Civilian Oversight Commission has produced what they say is evidence to the contrary.

