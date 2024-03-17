Former Logan police officer indicted for alleged sexual abuse in squad car, attempting to find victim in database

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A former police officer from Logan was indicted for six different charges on Wednesday, including forcible sexual abuse, according to documents from the Box Elder County Justice Court.

Carlos Jonathan Cubias, 27, is being charged with one count of forcible sexual abuse, which is a second-degree felony and four counts of unlawful access or use of technical services division records, class B misdemeanors. He is also being charged with one count of texting or emailing while driving, which is a class C misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the incidents all took place on April 30, 2023, and began when Cubias reportedly saw two women walking after 2 a.m., made a U-turn in his squad car and invited the two women into his squad car.

Documents say that, on the way to their destination, Cubias asked the two women “sexually-charged questions.”

After they arrived, Cubias “demanded” one of the women give him her phone number, according to court documents.

Cubias “put his hand under the waistband of her pants” as she was putting her number in his phone, according to documents, and the woman made an effort to move away. When she was walking away, documents also say Cubias grabbed her butt.

The four charges of unlawful access or use of technical services division records come from Cubias’s four attempts to use the Utah Criminal Justice Information System to find personal information on the woman whose number he took, according to court documents.

Documents also say Cubias texted the woman while he was driving his squad car.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

