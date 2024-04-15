Former local football coach appears in court on sex charges involving minors

(WJW) – A former coach of the Strongsville High School football team on Monday morning pleaded not guilty to charges of having sexual conduct with juvenile victims while he was employed at a school district in Geauga County.

PHOTOS: Car on top of parking bollard — How it got there

Louis A. Cirino, 40, of Columbia Station, was arrested on Friday by Geauga County sheriff deputies. An indictment filed in Geauga County Common Pleas Court states Cirino is facing a felony charge of sexual battery and a felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

A judge at his Monday arraignment set his bond at $10,000.

According to the indictment, the sexual battery offense allegedly happened between Dec. 21, 2009, and December 20, 2010, and the offense of gross sexual imposition allegedly happened between December 21, 2004, and December 20, 2005. The gross sexual imposition charge also states the victim was under the age of 13 at the time of the offense.

Hunter kills rare gray wolf during coyote hunt

At the time, Cirino was working for West Geauga Local Schools, according to authorities.

Cirino was removed as football coach in December. He was also placed on administrative leave in December after school district officials were advised of the allegations.

Cirino is set for arraignment in the Geauga County Common Pleas Court at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15.

CLICK HERE to read the letter Strongsville City Schools Superintendent Cameron Ryba sent to district families.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.