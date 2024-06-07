Former local charged with assaulting a minor scheduled for trial in September

HOWELL — A man charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13 is scheduled for trial in September.

Scott Holloway of West Branch will face a jury Sept. 23-27 in Livingston County's 44th Circuit Court in front of Judge Matthew McGivney.

Holloway was charged in January 2022 for acts he allegedly committed between 1993 and 2005 while living in Putnam Township, according to testimony from a Michigan State Police trooper.

Holloway had a motion hearing on Tuesday and will have his final settlement conference Friday, Sept. 13.

Holloway was freed on a $100,000 cash/surety bond in February 2023. According to court records, that bond was canceled on Sept. 1, 2023. That same day, Holloway posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond, but it was revoked on March 28. His most recent bond was $250,000, posted May 20.

