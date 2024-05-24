Former Lexington pastor indicted on 8 felony counts related to child pornography

A former Lexington pastor has been indicted on eight felony counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Chris Brown, an assistant Richland County prosecutor, confirmed on Friday that Chase Michael Smith, 23, is charged with eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

"This is a child pornography case and, because of the sensitive nature of the charges, I don't want to comment on any specifics at this time," Brown said.

According to Richland County Common Pleas Court records, a warrant on arrest and indictment for Smith, of Bellville, was issued to the Richland County Sheriff's Office May 13.

Smith listed on his Facebook page employment as director of worship at Grace Church of Lexington, Der Dutchman and Snow Trails.

Nathaniel Foote, lead pastor at Grace Church, told the News Journal Friday that Smith, who worked part-time at the church, is no longer employed there.

Richland County Sheriff's Office received tips from ICAC

The Richland County Sheriff's Office in May 2023 received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program with video evidence regarding a possible sex offense that was alleged to have occurred Nov. 23, 2022, according to a sheriff's office report.

According to the initial sheriff's report, Smith went to the sheriff's office Aug. 31 for a voluntary interview.

Deputy Gio Masi in his report wrote that Smith told him he understood he was being interviewed about something about a Dropbox and that he had gotten into "regular porn." Smith further said he was using the communications app Telegram where Smith interacted with groups of people in which files were downloaded that had child porn in them.

Smith told Masi how he would join a group by typing in "gay porn" which he said was what he was previously into before he had mentors in his life to change his life, according to the case supplemental report.

Smith explained upon request by Masi how he obtained and downloaded the files. Masi said he told him he had downloaded "probably over 100" files since he was 18. Smith said he started using Telegram in January 2021. During the interview, Masi reported, Smith said he would download files in large quantity of gay pornography but he would have a child pornography in the downloads as well. This was all done on his phone, Smith said. Masi asked Smith if he had any of the files left and Smith said no because his father had learned about what he was searching, the report shows.

Masi asked Smith why he downloaded more than 100 files of child pornography, to which Smith replied he would do it for "pleasure."

Masi asked Smith what had changed between then and now. Smith said he wanted to do better in life and gay pornography was not good for him as he wanted to have a life and a family.

A second sheriff's report, dated April 1, was filed regarding a cyber tip made by the same user of the same gmail account as in the first instance. The case remains under investigation, the report said.

Masi sent a subpoena to Charter Communications regarding one of the videos flagged in the tip in which the address associated with the uploaded files came back to the Bellville, address where Smith at that time resided. The video shows two minor males engaging in sexual activities, the report said.

No address regarding where the accusations or charges occurred are listed on the recent indictment due to Ohio House Bill 343, also known as Marsy’s Law, which aims to protect victims.

Bond information for Smith

Court records show Smith was ordered a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a personal recognizance bond May 14. Smith was ordered May 16 to have no contact with the victim, co-defendant or property.

At an arraignment Friday before Richland County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Mackenzie Mayer, Smith was ordered to have no internet access, not possess any electronic devices and have electronic monitoring if granted bail. Smith retained local attorney Jerry Thompson, according to the clerk of courts office.

Smith remains in the Richland County Jail.

