Former Lexington County deputy faces multiple charges of domestic violence, SLED says

A former Lexington County deputy has been charged with multiple counts of domestic violence, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED took former Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Jones, 33, into custody on Monday after he was charged with five counts of domestic violence, spanning from January to May, according to a news release.

“When I became aware of Mr. Jones’ alleged conduct, I launched an internal investigation that led to his termination of employment and referral to SLED for an independent criminal investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Deputies are held to a higher standard as part of their duty to protect and engage community members. That’s why we hold them accountable when they fall short.”

In January, Jones allegedly threw a bottle towards the victim, who has yet to be identified, causing the victim to suffer a bruised eye, according to an arrest warrant.

In March, Jones reportedly threw a lamp at the victim before shoving the victim against a wall, resulting in bruising on their chest, according to an arrest warrant.

In April, Jones pinned the victim between a car’s door and its frame, after engaging in a verbal alteration. The victim suffered bruising on their forearm and above their pelvic area, an arrest warrant says.

And twice in May, Jones caused additional harm to the victim, namely on May 13, when Jones is accused of kicking the victim in the side while they were on the floor. He then picked the victim up, carried them upstairs before punching them in the face with a closed fist, bruising both of the victim’s eyes and arms, according to an arrest warrant.

In addition, on May 26, Jones subjected the victim to physical abuse by pushing them against a linen closet door, causing it to break and resulting in both of the victim’s arms being bruised, a warrant said.

Jones, who was hired by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office in 2020, was terminated on June 13 following the allegations.

He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Monday morning, the release said.