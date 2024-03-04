Former Laurel Schools employee arraigned on charges related to child sexual abuse

Mar. 4—LONDON — A former employee of Laurel County School District is facing multiple charges of sexual offenses involving a minor.

William Trevor Goodson, 31, of London, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, procuring or promoting use of minor by electronic means, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act under 18 years of age), and use of minor (under 18) in a sexual performance.

According to London Police, the department opened its investigation on Feb. 23 into allegations of inappropriate behavior between Goodson and juvenile student(s).

"Detectives with the London Police Department determined that there was sufficient evidence to support the allegations and obtained both search warrants and arrest warrants for Goodson," an LPD release stated.

While his position with the district wasn't specified, Goodson had been previously listed as an assistant coach for South Laurel High School Girls Basketball as well as a coach for South Laurel Middle.

Goodson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center around 2:36 a.m. Saturday morning, according to JailTracker, where he remained at press time in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Laurel County Schools released the following statement on Monday:

"Laurel County Schools began an investigation of an employee after concerns of unprofessional conduct with a student were alleged. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave. The Laurel County Schools Police Department, in cooperation with the London Police Department, launched an investigation of the allegation. The employee has resigned.

"Laurel County Schools considers the safety, well-being, and trust of our students and parents to be the top priority. We strive to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for all students, where our teachers and staff serve as positive role models. All allegations of misconduct are addressed without delay and in the best interest of our students," the statement concluded.

A not guilty plea was entered on Goodson's behalf during arraignment on Monday. He is next scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court next Tuesday, Mar. 12.

The case remains under investigation by LPD's Investigation Section.