Former LANL attorney alleges hostile treatment drove her from job

Apr. 29—A former Los Alamos National Laboratory attorney is suing the lab and its operations contractor, Triad National Security LLC, alleging she was driven out by an increasingly hostile environment after she complained about a supervisor's treatment of her.

Cristina Mulcahy, who worked as an attorney handling the lab's hazardous waste permitting, has accused her former supervisor of retaliating against her after she complained to managers about what she felt was inaccurate criticism from the supervisor, Mulcahy's attorney said.

Mulcahy, who filed the lawsuit in state District Court, also claims the lab's managers offered her no protection as her supervisor, Maxine McReynolds, stepped up her retaliation through hostile emails and what Mulcahy says were demeaning and inappropriate comments. McReynolds is named as a defendant in the case.

"She went through several channels, and no one protected her," Albuquerque attorney Frank Davis said. "She felt she had no other choice but to leave. because she couldn't flourish in that environment, and it was taking a toll on her health."

