How This Former Landscaper Raised His Low Credit Score From 550 To 800

Sam Price overcame his bad credit. He shares the lessons he learned along the way. (Courtesy of Sam Price)

Sam Price, now 44, can trace his credit problems back to college.

On one hand, he said, he lacked basic personal finance knowledge. “I didn’t know how to balance a checkbook. I didn’t know the proper use of credit,” Price said. On the other hand, he didn’t want to confront his money management issues. “I was very careless with my money.”

Price said that when he got his hands on his first credit card, the limit was only about $500 ― hardly enough to get in any real trouble. But once he established good credit with that card, the offers started rolling in. “That really started the problem for me. I began to juggle credit … there was something that I’d want and I’d go ahead and buy it and worry about it later.”

Stuck In A Cycle Of Debt

A few years after college, Price dug himself into about $15,000 in credit card debt. “Back in those days, there were always new offers in the mail where you could just roll over debt for an introductory 0 percent APR. I just played the game for so long and rolled debt over,” he said.

But then Price lost his job and was unemployed for several months. With no emergency fund in the bank, he began losing at that game. “I didn’t have any savings to fall back on, so I started spending more just to live,” Price said. It got to the point where he couldn’t afford to make his monthly minimum payments.

“When I could no longer apply for new credit, I missed the first month,” Price said. Soon after, he missed the second. And then the third.

“The right thing to have done would have been to call the credit card companies and try to work out some kind of deal,” he said. But unfortunately he took the opposite approach. “I ran from the problem. When the credit card companies would call, I just wouldn’t pick up and let it go to voicemail. I would never call them back.”

Eventually, those credit card bills became charge-offs, and soon it was debt collectors calling instead. But if you had asked him at the time, Price would have told you he had it under control. “There was not a point early on when I just faced up and dealt with my problems. That would take me looking in the mirror and saying, ‘Look, you’re messing up,’ so I just kept avoiding the problem.”

The Turning Point

Eventually, Price decided he had to turn things around. Why? Like many great stories, Price said, there was a girl.

“I had no business dating her because I didn’t have any money,” he said of his now-wife. “My credit at that point was destroyed, I was $15,000 in debt.”

But despite his financial troubles, things got serious. Soon Price knew he would propose ― except there was one problem. “It was a realization that I’ve met the person that I’d like to spend my life with, and I can’t do it because I’ve destroyed my finances.”

His future wife had no idea about the financial situation he was in.

“It’s a joke now,” he explained, “but I didn’t let her know the depths of my problem. She just thought I paid cash for everything.” The reality was that Price always paid in cash because if he put money in a bank, creditors would levy his account. At his lowest point, Price’s credit score fell to 550.

Price knew that if he wanted to have a wedding and start a life with the woman he loved, he needed to get his finances under control.

His first move: As soon as his lease was up, Price, at 28, moved back in with his parents. “Back then, that wasn’t something that was commonly done.” But since he was going to school and only had part-time work in landscaping to rely on, there wasn’t really any other option.

To increase his income, Price began taking online courses that would help him gain full-time work with overtime. “I started working as much as I could possibly work,” he said.

Finally, Price followed the debt snowball method of paying off debt, a strategy popularized by personal finance guru Dave Ramsey. “Over the course of one year, I didn’t spend anything,” Price said. “I was eating pork and beans for a year. And every nickel that I got, I put towards my debt.”

One year later, not only was the debt was gone, but Price had also saved enough for a ring and the honeymoon.

“It Was Transformational For Me”

In addition to aggressively paying off his credit card debt, Price started making more informed decisions when it came to spending.