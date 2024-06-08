Former KTBS news director, anchor Bill Lunn resigns amid investigation of possible sex crimes

Bill Lunn, former news director and anchor at KTBS, has resigned after being named a suspect in an active investigation into possible child sex crimes.

Lunn was detained Wednesday in the 9500 block of Chaparral Lane, KSLA reported.

Shreveport Police reported Lunn is a suspect in an active investigation into computer-aided solicitation of a minor, the TV station reported.

According to reports, Lunn called police and claimed he was assaulted by several men and that they tried to steal his car. Police determined Lunn’s report about being assaulted was untrue.

Police said it appears Lunn arrived at the location with the intention of meeting a juvenile on his lunch break. The men who approached Lunn were the ones who reported Lunn to police for his alleged sex crime.

KTBS General Manager George Sirven issued a statement Tuesday that Lunn was no longer with the station, KSLA reported. The report said KTBS started its own investigation after learning of the incident.

This article originally appeared on Gonzales Weekly Citizen: KTBS news director, anchor resigns amid investigation of possible sex crimes