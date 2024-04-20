Former Kingston Borough manager charged in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former Kingston Borough manager was charged Wednesday in Cumberland County.

Fred Potzer was charged with Tampering with Public Records, Access Device Fraud, and the Misapplication of Entrusted Property & Property of Government or Financial Institutions among other charges according to court records

Court records say these charges come at the conclusion of an investigation starting in January of 2023 when the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office was alerted by members of the Newville Borough Council and The Newville Sewer and Water Authority about irregularities of funds.

Both of these entities Potzer, starting in 1994 until December of 2022 when he became ill, to oversee the management of funds, according to the report.

Officials say that over 40 boxes of financial and borough records were turned over to detectives.

Authorities say it is alleged that Potzer, in his position as Borough Manager, knowingly falsified financial reports with the intent to accept these reports as genuine by the Newville Borough Council and Water & Sewer Authority to cover up for his mismanagement and lying about funds in Newville.

The investigation concluded that 65 reports from December 2017 to November 2022 were inaccurate.

“The criminal charges filed today are primarily related to the steps Potzer took to cover up his mismanagement of borough and authority funds,” said District Attorney Seán M. McCormack.

“His actions leave both the borough and the water/sewer authority in a significant financial hole. One that ultimately falls on the shoulders of the residents of Newville” continued D.A. McCormack.

Potzer is currently being held at $10,000 bail. His next trial date is set for May 23.

