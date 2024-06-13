Former Kern County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant decertified by state policing board

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state agency in charge of certifying California law enforcement unanimously voted to decertify former Kern County sheriff’s lieutenant David Hubbard over what it characterized as “serious misconduct.”

The state police commission known as POST convened Wednesday afternoon in West Sacramento to decide the fate of David Wesley Hubbard — a 16-year veteran of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office who was fired in 2022.

The board’s decision to decertify Hubbard means he is permanently barred from serving as a peace officer in California, pending the endorsement of an administrative law judge, who can uphold or reject the POST commission’s decision.

When that judge might rule is unclear.

This decertification process is brand-new, having just been put into motion by Senate Bill 2 in January 2023. Hubbard is only the second peace officer in California to face imminent decertification by way of this process, although 319 officers, including 72-year-old Mark Fuhrman, the LAPD detective involved in the OJ Simpson investigation, have been decertified long after the fact.

Hubbard, who did not appear at the hearing, is alleged to have had sex in his office with a civilian employee who reported to him, while on duty, on two occasions in 2021. Separately, that woman filed a sexual assault complaint against a detective sergeant in the Sheriff’s sex crimes unit.

Hubbard is accused of improperly sharing confidential information with the woman — specifically, details of the Internal Affairs testimony of the sergeant she accused of assault. Hubbard is also accused of destroying evidence — text messages and phone call logs — relevant to an Internal Affairs investigation into his own behavior.

Hubbard, who at one time served as KCSO’s public information officer and appeared on camera often, was fired by Sheriff Donny Youngblood in 2022 — two days after he was hired by the DA’s office as a senior investigator, and given a $10,000 raise.

Youngblood, who in a letter of termination called Hubbard’s actions “inexcusable” and evidence of a lack of integrity, has not commented on the case. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer likewise has not commented.

