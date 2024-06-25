Former Kentucky attorney disbarred by US Supreme Court

Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling

Richard Boling, a former Western Kentucky prosecutor who received a five-year suspension from practicing law due to a series of professional improprieties, has been disbarred by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a summary order issued Monday, the high court listed Boling, a former attorney for the commonwealth's Third Judicial District in Christian County, as being disbarred.

“It is ordered that Richard Boling is disbarred from the practice of law in this Court,” the order stated.

In February, the U.S. Supreme Court gave Boling 40 days to show why he should not be disbarred, but that time has expired, the court stated Monday.

Though Boling is disbarred from practicing law in federal courts, he is not disbarred from doing so in the commonwealth. His suspension was issued by the Kentucky Supreme Court in June of last year.

Boling was initially sanctioned in response to a letter he wrote in his official capacity to then-Gov. Matt Bevin, asking him to pardon Dayton Jones who in 2014 brutally sodomized an unconscious 15-year-old boy. Jones was 20 years old at the time.

Boling was also sanctioned for prosecutorial misconduct in the trial of Karen Brafman on charges of arson and attempted murder.

Boling was subsequently expelled from the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association in August 2022. The following January, the State House filed a resolution to impeach Boling, prompting him to resign the following month.

Past reporting by Andrew Wolfson was included in this story.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Richard Boling disbarred by United States Supreme Court