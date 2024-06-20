Former Kasson-Mantorville paraprofessional acquitted of sexual assault charges

Jun. 19—MANTORVILLE, Minn. — A former Kasson-Mantorville paraprofessional was acquitted due to lack of evidence after being accused of sexually assaulting two female minors while he was employed at the school.

Kian Sean Moran, 25, was charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Moran was acquitted of the disorderly conduct charge on June 13 and the other two charges on June 18.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.