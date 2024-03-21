Former Kansas police chief loses license after giving 16-year-old daughter rum, report says

A former Wakefield, Kansas, police chief lost his license after giving his 16-year-old daughter rum and then refusing to be interviewed for an investigation, according to a report released this week.

Zachary Goff was not working in law enforcement when the incident was reported to his former department on March 13, 2023, according to a report from Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (KSCPOST), which oversees police certification.

Goff also tried to give his daughter’s friend rum, but she didn’t drink any, according to the KSCPOST report released Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty in August to furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection to the incident. Goff could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear how long he worked for the police department; the city clerk did not respond to an email. Goff graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center as Wakefield chief in June 2018.

Goff refused to be interviewed by a KSCPOST investigator, the report says.

Online records say he is 41 years old.

Wakefield, which is about 90 minutes west of Topeka, has less than 900 people.