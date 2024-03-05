Former Kansas officer accused of harassing domestic violence victim stripped of license

A former Newton Police Department officer accused of harassing a woman who was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend has been stripped of his law enforcement certification.

Carter James’ “conduct shows that he has failed to maintain good moral character sufficient to warrant the public trust in him as a law enforcement officer,” according to the summary order of revocation from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

The agency, known as KS-CPOST, oversees officer certifications.

James was employed by the department from March 2022 to August 2023, according to KS-CPOST. Newton police Chief Craig Dunlavy said by email Monday that James was fired from the department.

A call and text made to a number associated with James went unanswered. He did not respond to a social media message seeking comment.

The summary order gave this account:

Newton police received a complaint about James after he responded to a report from a woman who was a domestic violence victim and was being stalked by an ex-boyfriend who had threatened to kill her.

The ex-boyfriend was arrested for stalking and drug possession. James and the woman did not know each other before the incident.

After meeting the woman, James repeatedly called and texted her and tried to reach her through social media apps Instagram and Snapchat.

James gave the woman his personal number and sent her messages not related to her case, including his address. Some of the messages sent read “Well once this blows over we can get dinner so I can see the less crazy side of you lol,” “You need a long full hug” and “Wanna talk? I can call or pick you up.”

James was accused of lying to the woman and giving her information about the whereabouts of her ex-boyfriend, which police think was from a license plate reader. James also was accused of giving her confidential dispatch information not related to her case.

The woman accompanied James on an unapproved ride along and gave her an unauthorized note with the Newton police letterhead excusing her from work.

The woman initially said she felt that James was checking on her and concerned about her safety, but then said she thought he was trying to “get with her.”

Days after meeting the woman, James called her six times over 45 minutes. She ignored his messages.

Based on James’ actions, the prosecutor in the woman’s case was unwilling to file stalking and drug charges against the ex-boyfriend, the KS-CPOST summary said.