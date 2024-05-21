Former Kansas attorney general running for Congress

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Kansas attorney general is running for Congress.

Derek Schmidt released that he has filed as a candidate for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. He laid out his priorities for Washington.

“My number-one priority will be to help secure the southern border, including re-implementing the Trump administration policies that I defended as attorney general. We also must focus on reversing the out-of-control spending in Washington that’s led to runaway inflation, straining the budgets of every Kansas family. And, just as I did as attorney general, we must rein in the intrusion of the federal administrative state into our daily lives,” Schmidt said in a news release.

Former KU basketball player enters political race for Kansas congressional seat

Schmidt previously served as a state senator. He recently ran for governor, losing the race to incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly.

Jeff Kahrs of Topeka has also filed to run as a Republican for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. Kahrs and Schmidt will face each other in the August primary.

