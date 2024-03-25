Former Kannapolis teacher accused of sex crimes with student

The Kannapolis Police Department says a now-former employee at A.L. Brown High School is facing felony charges for sexual acts with a 15-year-old student.

According to the police department on Monday, investigators got a tip last week that 28-year-old Jordan Correll was having “inappropriate communication” with the student.

A city spokesperson said police investigators learned that “sexual acts were committed” with the student. Correll was then arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

A video shared in 2021 introduced Correll as the theatre director at A.L. Brown High School.

Correll was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail and held on $1 million bond.

A spokesperson for Kannapolis City Schools told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that the district is working with KPD but can’t comment further on the investigation.

“The district wants to reassure our community we remain dedicated to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The district confirmed that Correll was a theatre teacher until his termination last Tuesday. He was hired in August of 2020.

We’re working on getting more details on Correll’s involvement in the school, check back for updates.

(WATCH: CMS teacher accused of indecent liberties with student, CMPD says)