Former judge-executive dies at Kentucky middle school after accident

A former Powell County judge-executive died after falling off a trailer at a Kentucky middle school Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at Jackson County Middle School in McKee. KSP said a construction worker, 48-year-old James Anderson, of Stanton, was unloading storm drain tiles from a low-boy equipment trailer when he fell off and hit the ground.

Anderson was transported to St. Joe’s Hospital, where he later died, according to KSP. No foul play is suspected.

Anderson is a former judge-executive for Powell County, according to his obituary.

The Powell County Detention Center shared a Facebook post of a photo of an American flag at half-staff to honor Anderson. The jail said Anderson was a good man dedicated to his family and doing the right thing in the post.

“His passing has left a hole in our community that we could never fill, and a grief we feel in every creek, hill and holler stretching across Powell County,” the Powell County Detention Center said in the Facebook post. “May God bless and strengthen his family, friends and those of us lucky enough to have known him.”

In a separate Facebook post, the Powell County Democratic Party said it was deeply saddened from Anderson’s death.

“His tenure in office exemplified unwavering leadership and visionary thinking, fostering a climate of growth and prosperity,” the Powell County Democratic Party said in the post. “Yet, beyond his official accomplishments, it was James’s warmth and character that will forever resonate with those fortunate enough to have known him. Undoubtedly, he stands as one of Powell County’s finest sons, leaving an indelible mark on this community and a legacy that has truly enriched our lives.”

The incident is being investigated by KSP Post 7 in Richmond.