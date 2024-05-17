Former Jay elementary coach accused of soliciting a minor released from jail

JAY, Okla. – A former Jay Middle School coach and teacher accused of soliciting a middle school student is free on $50,000 bail.

John Robert Downs, 25, of Grove, is charged in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. Court records show that he was released from the Delaware County jail on Wednesday.

Downs was employed as a Jay Middle School baseball coach and part-time physical education teacher. It was in his role as a teacher he allegedly came in contact with the female student, according to an arrest affidavit. Jay school officials fired Downs on Wednesday.

On May 13, Jay Middle School Principal Arlis Henegar contacted the Jay Police Department after learning a female middle school student and Downs allegedly were engaged in inappropriate sexual discussions using the social media platform Snapchat, according to an arrest affidavit.

School officials learned the teen “was having a conversation with a school staff member and the conversation was sexual in nature,” the affidavit states.

The teen identified Downs as a school staff member, the affidavit states.

The following day the teen showed police three screenshots of messages allegedly between her and Downs, the affidavit states.

According to authorities a photograph of Downs is visible on the screenshots.

The first screenshot taken said, “Laying here. Probably gonna enjoy myself to you (two emojis) wyd,” according to the affidavit.

The abbreviation “wyd” is text jargon for “What (are) you doing.”

The second screenshot taken said, “Your … are so nice” and the third mentioned a sex act, the affidavit states.

After reviewing the teen’s phone police learned she had been blocked on Snapchat by Downs. A search of Snapchat showed Downs had changed accounts, the affidavit states.

Past Problems

An Oklahoma County judge issued a five-year protective order on Sept. 6, 2023, against Downs for stalking, online records show. The woman in the protective order accused Downs of rape, but declined to press charges, according to an Edmond, Oklahoma police report dated June 1, 2022.

According to the police report Downs reportedly pressured the woman with threats of sextortion or blackmail saying he would publish nude photos of her if she refused him sexually.

Since 2005, three civil lawsuits surrounding sexual misconduct involving school employees were filed against the Jay School District. Those lawsuits involved Cory Henton, William Stroud and Adam Wolfe.

The lawsuit against Henton, a former Jay High School basketball coach, was dropped. Henton was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to 16 counts of lewd molestation, rape by instrumentation, second-degree rape and other charges.

Civil suits against Wolf and Stroud were settled for undisclosed amounts.

Wolf, a school custodian, was sentenced to 15 years in 2010 for raping a 16-year-old female student. He was hired by the Jay School District in 2004 even though he had prior felony burglary convictions.

Stroud, a former Jay bus driver was sentenced in 2005 to 15 years after pleading guilty to one count of lewd molestation and one count of second-degree rape involving two teen girls.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network at (918) 253-4539 if they suspect any child is a victim of abuse.

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation please reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff at (918) 253-4531, the Community Crisis Center at (918) 253-3939 in Jay or (918) 787-5381 in Grove or Wyandotte Nation (877) 276-0669 24 Hr. Hotline.

