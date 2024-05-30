Former ISU student indicted on federal extortion, threat charges

May 30—A federal grand jury has indicted a former Indiana State University student on extortion- and threat-related charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Nicholas Wheeler, 27, of Seaside, California, faces four counts of transmitting extortionate threats via interstate commerce and three counts of transmitting threats via interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

If convicted of the most serious offense, Wheeler could face up to 20 years in prison.

The government says Wheeler on March 16 and 17 made violent threats over "X," formerly Twitter, against Indiana State University, some of its professors and two of his former attorneys.

Wheeler threatened that if the individuals did not give him $500,000 or investigate his claim that he was the victim of a crime, he was going to kill or injure them, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said some of Wheeler's messages included threats such as, "I'm coming to take your souls... closed casket funerals," and "empty your bank accounts, I'm coming for blood Indiana State University." Some were accompanied by posts say he owned a machine gun and body armor.

One post said, "Save all my tweets. I'll be on the news in 72 hours if I don't get my money. My professors paid someone 50k to have me raped and castrated in my apartment to make me unfit for flight. They even locked me out of the flight academy at Indiana state university," according to court documents.

Wheeler attended ISU from August 2018 through August 2023. At the time Wheeler sent the threats, he was living in California, the government said.

The FBI is investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Oliver is prosecuting. Joseph M. Cleary of the Indiana Federal Community Defenders office in Indianapolis has entered an appearance on Wheeler's behalf. The case is before U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II and U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig M. McKee.

Wheeler was taken into custody at his home March 20 after a welfare check by Presidio of Monterey, California, Police Department officers. He initially was held on a 72-hour assessment under California's welfare code, according to an affidavit. A federal arrest warrant was issued March 22.

Authorities have said they seized six firearms from Wheeler's residence, and one of those is thought to be the same firearm shown in one of his social media posts.

