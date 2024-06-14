Former Iowa City West High paraeducator dismissed, arrested for allegedly having sex with student

Editor's Note: This story makes mention of sexual abuse against children.

A former Iowa City West High School paraeducator was dismissed three months into his tenure after officials learned of alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with an underage student.

Joel Munzila, 22, was arrested Wednesday, June 12 for sexual exploitation by a school employee. Munzila worked as a paraeducator, which the Iowa Department of Education classifies as a student assistance job in tandem with licensed educators. Paraeducators are not certified to have direct instructional duties.

In an email to families sent out Wednesday, West High principal Mitch Gross said Munzlia was dismissed from his position "just three months into the school year" when school officials learned of the alleged inappropriate activity. The school then contacted Iowa City police.

The Iowa City Police Department, in a search warrant application, said they received tips about the misconduct in September and October 2023. One of the tips accused Munzila of leaving school property around the lunch hour with a student in his car.

Munzila started working for West High School on Sept. 11, 2023, according to court documents. The Iowa City Community School District reviewed surveillance footage of Munzila on Sept. 20 after receiving a tip, according to court records.

Munzlia allegedly left school early to pick up student

According to police, Munzila began a relationship with a student and "came up with a scheme" in which he would leave school "during his workday" and pick the student up in his car in a nearby neighborhood. Criminal complaints allege that Munzila and the underage student went to "a Coralville residence," where they allegedly engaged in sexual acts.

This allegedly happened on five separate occasions in the course of a month. The criminal complaint places the incidents between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20, 2023.

Munzila would allegedly drop the student off in a nearby neighborhood and return to work at the school. The criminal complaint alleged that Munzila "did this in an attempt to conceal his relationship with the victim."

Munzila denied that the student was ever in his car.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Munzila picking the student up "just off school property during a school day." A Snapchat video obtained by authorities also allegedly shows Munzila driving the student during the day.

Sexual exploitation by a school employee is a Class "D" felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and thousands in fines.

Multiple search warrants were issued this week for Munzila's personal accounts and devices. Police also received a warrant for a related Snapchat account, which they requested be decrypted "if possible."

Munzila is currently being held in jail and is facing a $5,000 bond.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Former West High teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student