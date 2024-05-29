Former Iowa administrative judge loses lawsuit alleging discrimination in 2021 demotion

A former administrative law judge forced to either retire or face a major pay and benefit cut can't show he was a victim of discrimination, a judge has found.

Randy Reiter, who retired after more than 40 years from the Iowa Department of Education in 2021, sued his former employer for alleged age and sex discrimination. He claimed he'd been forced to retire or face a demotion and substantial pay cut that would have greatly reduced his retirement benefits to resolve a discrepancy between him and a female colleague making nearly $70,000 less for the same work.

The colleague, Ellen McComas, also sued the state over the discrepancy, and in January settled her case for $277,000. But the state did not settle Reiter's claims, and a judge earlier this month ruled in its favor.

Reiter's attorneys declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Iowa Attorney General's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

How a $67,000 pay disparity happened

According to court filings, Reiter and McComas both worked for the Department of Education hearing contested appeals over Social Security benefits. Reiter was classified and paid as an administrative law judge. McComas, who got the job in 2017 after her husband retired from the same role, was classified as a disability examiner specialist, a job with a much lower pay grade. In 2021, McComas' salary was $88,039, while Reiter, before his retirement, was on track to earn $155,248.

State officials explained the discrepancy in court filings by saying they made the decision in 2017 to reclassify the disability hearing position, but chose to leave Reiter at his current pay grade until he retired.

But in 2021, after repeated complaints from McComas about the pay disparity, officials told Reiter they would be reclassifying him too, cutting his salary by more than $45,000 and impacting the future payout of his accrued sick and vacation time. Reiters retired before the demotion took effect. In his lawsuit, he alleged the department was motivated by both age and gender in moving to slash his pay.

Judge: No evidence of sex- or age-based discrimination

In court filings, Reiter pointed to Iowa's antidiscrimination law, which states in part that "an employer or agent of an employer who is paying wages to an employee at a rate less than the rate paid to other employees in violation of this section shall not remedy the violation by reducing the wage rate of any employee." His lawyers argued that's just what the state sought to do to bring his pay in line with McComas'.

The state, in its court filings, argued that the statute's language doesn't create a separate cause of action for someone who has not been a victim of discrimination. In her order, Judge Samantha Gronewald agreed.

"Mr. Reiter was not paid less, nor does he allege it was even possible that he could have been paid less than Ms. McComas," Gronewald wrote in granting summary judgment for the state. "There is also nothing in the record to suggest defendants’ decision to seek reclassification of Mr. Reiter’s position had anything to do with his gender."

Even Reiter admitted in one deposition that he believed the state would have moved to reclassify his position regardless of his age and gender, Gronewald noted.

"Without any inference that the reclassification was based on a protected characteristic, Mr. Reiter is unable to establish that his 'discharge' was the result of illegal conduct prohibited by the (Iowa Civil Rights Act)," she wrote.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

