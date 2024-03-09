Former investigator testifies at James Crumbley trial

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — James Crumbley, the father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter–one charge for each student shot and killed by his son at Oxford High School in 2021.

Oxford: Opening statements will begin today in the trial of James Crumbley

The Oakland County jury on Friday heard from investigators, a gun shop employee and an Oxford assistant principal, who shared her story of standing between the shooter and one of the four students who were killed that day.

The jury first heard from a former investigator with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, who was in charge of reviewing footage from the more than 100 cameras in the high school that day.

Edward Wagrowski also reviewed thousands of texts, including those between the shooter and a friend. In one of those text exchanges, dated back to eight months before the shooting, Crumbley’s son tells his friend that he has been asking his parents for help because he was “hearing voices.”

James Crumbley in court, March 8, 2024. Crumbley faces four counts of manslaughter. (WLNS)

The prosecutor read those texts out loud at the trial, with Wagrowski following along.

“The shooter wrote, ‘I actually asked my dad to take me to the doctor yesterday, but he just gave me some pills and told me to, quote, “Suck it up,”‘” the prosecutor read.

“That’s correct, yes,” the former investigator said.

The prosecutor went on: “Okay. And then he wrote, ‘Like, it’s at the point that I’m asking to go to the doctor. And then, my mom laughed when I told her.'”

Wagrowski replied: “That’s correct.”

Crumbley’s trial follows the conviction of his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, on similar counts. James Crumbley is expected to be back in court Monday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.