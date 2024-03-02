Former Horry-Georgetown Technical College professor was fired because of his race, lawsuit says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Horry-Georgetown Technical college professor was wrongfully fired because of his Mexican heritage after months of workplace harassment and unfair treatment, according a newly filed lawsuit.



Eduardo Perez is the suing school for creating a hostile work environment, wrongful termination and retaliation. The complaint was filed Wednesday in Horry County Common Pleas court seeking unspecified damages.



Perez, who was born in Mexico, obtained a doctorate from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 2001 and began work as an associate professor of sociology at Horry-Georgetown Tech in the fall of 2020.



Almost immediately, according to the suit, Perez was discriminated against by superiors. In one instance, a dean suggested he tutor ESL students despite Perez having no experience teaching language courses.



He also was told to “polish” his English because “if it ever got out in the community, it looks bad for the institution,” according to the suit.



In August 2022, Perez was promoted to full-time professor and picked up a course in the fall teaching a college preparedness course to North Myrtle Beach High School students.



One of the lessons was associated with racism, and Perez using sanctioned PowerPoint materials and a textbook, according to the 14-page complaint.



Perez was told parents had complained about the lesson and he was later stripped of teaching the course, suspended pending a further investigation and then ultimately fired over claims of chronic absence and the feedback from parents.



“Plaintiff was subjected to an unwelcome conduct amounting to a hostile work environment based on his race. This treatment was severe and pervasive,” Perez’s attorney, Samantha Albrecht, wrote in the filing. “The conduct altered plaintiff’s conditions of employment and created an abusive work environment.”

HGTC spokeswoman Nicole Hyman told News13 on Saturday the school hasn’t been served, but doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

