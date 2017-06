FILE PHOTO: United States Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson exits an elevator at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told a congressional panel on Wednesday that there was a delay between the time the FBI first made contact with the Democratic National Committee about Russia hacking its servers and the time he was notified at the Department of Homeland Security.

Johnson, who served under President Barack Obama, was testifying about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley)