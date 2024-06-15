Former Holly Hill police chief bragged about sleeping with victims, witnesses, report says

Former Holly Hill Police Chief Jeffrey Miller.

Former Holly Hill Police Chief Jeff Miller pulled out his penis and repeatedly asked a rookie female officer to perform oral sex on him, according to an internal affairs investigation released Friday. Miller also bragged about having sex with women, including suspects, victims and witnesses of crimes, according to the report.

Miller resigned March 15 during the investigation, which has revealed shocking allegations about sexual harassment at the Holly Hill Police Department. The investigation also led to the resignation of Holly Hill Police Capt. Chris Yates on May 23. Sgt. Shannon Fountain resigned this week.

The incident with Miller is one of many explosive allegations in the report.

The former officer said the incident happened in either April or May of 2008. She said there was an "inner circle" of people at the police department that included Miller and Yates. She was a rookie at the time and she was excited that the inner circle had asked her to join them for a social gathering.

She said she didn’t want to have to worry about drinking and driving, so she had a friend drive and accompany her. She said they went to Razzle’s Nightclub in Daytona Beach and met with the group.

She said at the end of the night as she walked with her friend to the car, Miller came up behind her and kind of took her by the arm and offered her a ride. Her friend said no and the two women left.

“Miller did not accept no,” the report said.

He drove after them and kept texting the female police officer that he just wanted to talk and be friends. The woman’s friend told her to ignore him but the woman replied that he just wanted to talk.

The two women ended up pulling over at Ross Point Park and she got in the car with Miller, who insisted they were just going to talk and be friends. Her friend left.

Once inside Miller’s car the woman said they were just talking.

“But when I look over he has his penis out of his pants and he's like 'hey, hey' and he's smiling carrying on like it's fun and he starts telling me to just 'put it in your mouth,'” the woman tells investigators.

“And I did not say no and he did not physically force me and it is very humiliating," the woman said.

She said that at the time, Miller was not yet police chief, he was an investigator. However, due to his status within the "inner circle," she feared losing her job.

She said she did not believe she had an option; she said she just needed to get it over with.

“And as I was trying he started saying some really (expletive) up things to me about wanting to take me to his dojo,” she said. “He wanted to take me there so he could (expletive) me in front of the mirrors and pull my hair and choke me ... I got scared. And I stopped and I told him that I felt sick and when I stopped he started groping me and try putting his hands down my pants and everything else,” the woman said.

She told Miller she was sick and to take her to her mom and dad’s house. But he refused.

She told Miller she needed something to eat and he finally agreed.

At the restaurant, Miller told her that he and his zone partner at the time had a game about how many women in the city they could sleep with. She said she recalled Miller bragging about how many women he had slept with in Holly Hill.

She said the women "were victims of crimes, suspects of crimes and witnesses."

Miller received an annual salary of $112,965.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ex-Holly Hill Police officer felt pressured for sex by former chief