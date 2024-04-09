Former Hillsdale County Youth Home staffer convicted of criminal sexual conduct

HILLSDALE — A former Hillsdale County Youth Home staffer was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct Thursday, April 4, during a jury trial in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Madelyn Dianne Whitehead, 26, of Hudson was also convicted of accosting a child for immoral purposes, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of furnishing tobacco to a minor. The jury acquitted her of two additional counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Whitehead was scheduled for trial in September 2023, however, the trial was adjourned at the request of both her attorney, David I. Goldstein, and the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

More: Hillsdale County Youth Home staff member charged with sex crimes

Following her conviction, Whitehead’s bond was revoked and she was taken back into custody pending sentencing tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 10 where she faces up to 15 years in prison.

Whitehead was investigated by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office in May 2022. The Hillsdale County Youth Home director at the time received information on May 25, 2022, that a staff member had provided a nicotine vape to a juvenile housed at the facility on Steamburg Road in Cambria Township.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The following day, deputies launched their investigation which led them to believe that Whitehead allowed inappropriate conduct by residents of the facility and engaged in inappropriate relationships with at least two of the juvenile residents.

A search warrant was executed at Whitehead’s home on July 26, 2022, and she was arrested.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale County Youth Home staffer guilty of criminal sexual conduct