Former Hebron Academy faculty member and coach arrested for sexual assault

Mar. 8—HEBRON — A former Hebron Academy faculty member and coach was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting a male student, according to county authorities.

Madeline R. New, 24, of Paris was charged with gross sexual assault, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

She also was charged with of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a fine of $2,000.

New was arrested Thursday afternoon at the private day and boarding school on Paris Road by Oxford County Sheriff's deputies.

"The Oxford County Sheriff's Office received information regarding inappropriate, sexual relations between a Hebron Academy female faculty member and a male student at the academy," Chief Deputy James Urquhart wrote in a media statement Friday. "Investigators conducted interviews and determined the allegations were accurate."

According to the school's website, New is listed as an assistant coach of the girls varsity lacrosse team and head coach of the girls basketball team for the 2023-24 school year.

She is a 2018 graduate of Hebron Academy, where she played basketball.

New was transported to the Oxford County Jail in Paris, where she posted $5,000 cash bail and was released.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in South Paris District Court in June.

New is prohibited from having any contact with anyone under age 16, is barred from returning to Hebron Academy and may not be within 100 yards of the school, according to her bail conditions.

"These allegations are deeply troubling to our school community," Hebron Academy Head of School Patrick Phillips said in a statement Friday. "Our top priority is always to ensure that our students can learn in a safe, supportive, and inclusive community. That responsibility guides our policies, procedures, and all of our actions. This employee is no longer employed at our school. She is a graduate of the school and was hired last year. We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement. We conduct background checks of all employees and require training related to boundaries and mandated reporting of abuse."

