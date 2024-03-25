Former head of Stark County Republican Party accused of theft and records tampering

CANTON ‒ A former executive director of the Stark County Republican Party is facing a 23-count indictment that accuses him of stealing from the organization and committing other criminal offenses.

Jason L. Wise, 45, of Plain Township, entered not guilty pleas to all the charges on Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

He is charged with theft, forgery, tampering with records, telecommunications fraud and tampering with evidence. All are felonies of the third, fourth or fifth degree.

The charges against Jason L. Wise, former head of the Stark County Republican Party, explained

The theft charge alleges Wise took at least $7,500 and less than $150,000 from the organization.

Two forgery charges allege that Wise forged multiple checks owned by the county party, and facilitated the fraud by forging a check ledger.

Seven records tampering charges allege he tampered with monthly reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission about the county party's receipts and disbursements.

Six telecommunications fraud charges allege that Wise used electronic communications in committing the fraud. The dates on the charges match the dates of the Federal Elections Commission filings.

Six forgery charges are related to the same monthly reports to the Federal Elections Commission.

The evidence tampering charge alleges Wise altered, destroyed, concealed or removed a record, document or other thing to impair its value or availability as evidence on June 16, 2022, when he knew an official proceeding or investigation was in progress or likely to be instituted.

The time frame for the offenses alleged in the indictment is Oct. 1, 2021, through July 19, 2022.

The secret indictment was filed Feb. 28 and not made public until after his arraignment.

Efforts to get comments on GOP Party theft charges

Neither Wise nor his attorney returned messages left Monday offering them the opportunity to comment.

The Repository also left messages for Stark County commissioner Janet Weir Creighton, who is the current party chair, and the former county party chairman, Jeff Matthews, director of the Stark County Board of Elections.

Creighton became chairman in June 2022, taking over from Matthews, who had led the party since 2008.

The criminal case against Wise is assigned to Judge Frank G. Forchione.

