Former Hazelton inmate sentenced for assault on correctional officer

May 9—A federal inmate formerly housed at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Hazelton in Bruceton Mills was sentenced Tuesday to 78 months (6 1/2 years) in prison for assaulting a correctional officer, U.S. Attorney William Ihelnfeld's office announced in a press release.

After a two-day trial in October 2023, a jury found Dwight Foster, 50, guilty of assault of a correctional officer involving physical contact and possession of a weapon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Sept. 15, 2021, during a search of Foster's cell, officers found a prison-made weapon. When a correctional officer attempted to seize the weapon, Foster struck the officer with his fist.

Foster's sentence will run consecutive to any sentence he was or is serving. He will serve three years of supervised release once his prison sentence is complete.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided and assistant U.S. attorneys Brandon Flower and Christie Utt prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Prisons investigated the case.

