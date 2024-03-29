Former Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly was always on duty, never too busy to respond

As a person who knew Brigid Kelly personally and professionally, I wanted to express my appreciation to the news media for their coverage of her passing. The outpouring of responses to Brigid's passing from all walks of life or political parties are a breath of fresh air in this climate of division. On behalf of her family, we appreciate the stories of Brigid’s positive impact and your sharing them at this very sad time. We sincerely thank you.

The media briefly highlighted Brigid’s political accomplishments, but it just scratched the surface of who she was and what drove her. I’d like to share with you the Brigid I have known so well for years. I first noticed Brigid when she was doing an internship program with the Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council. In my career as a labor leader, I had never seen such a young person with so much maturity and commitment to help people. We hired Brigid right away at UFCW, and she began her post-college career. Brigid’s passion for her job with UFCW Local 75 was contagious, and her work ethic was unequalled. She never turned down staff or members’ needs whether it was mornings, nights, or weekends; Brigid was always on duty, never too busy to respond.

She quickly earned the respect and admiration of her coworkers, many of them her senior by decades. Brigid grew as the director of communications/political affairs accepting responsibilities for major projects affecting thousands of members across the country. Brigid was known throughout the UFCW International Union as a rising star. If Brigid was on the project, it was going to be done and done right the first time.

As her career took off, Brigid never lost sight of why we do the work we do. In my 10 years working with Brigid, she made me a better leader by always challenging the status quo if it was failing workers and by relentlessly advocating the need for change to empower workers for a better life. For her, it was always about "serving our members," and it was a mantra she both spoke and lived daily. UFCW Local 75 was a better organization because of Brigid Kelly. I was a better leader because of Brigid Kelly. Our members were better served because of Brigid Kelly.

My 10 years of working with Brigid were the best of my career. She carried a zeal for life, work, integrity, and standing up for those who need someone in their corner. Her time at UFCW is what drove her to run for public office; she really felt she could do more and had a genuine desire to make more people’s lives better. This is the mantra she took forward in her public life and lived by daily, "How do we make people’s lives better?"

State Rep. Brigid Kelly speaks at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus in 2019.

Brigid may be most widely known for her political career. One episode stands out and speaks to the core of who she is. At a time when she was facing enormous pressure to back Larry Householder as Speaker of the House, she just could not do it. Something in her core knew this was a bad bet for Ohio, and she couldn’t bring herself to support this misguided move by Republicans, Democrats and Organized Labor. For weeks, she faced relentless daily lobbying. The pressure was heaviest from friends and allies she had known for years, people she trusted and respected. Some of the pressure amounted to borderline threats. Despite this, she always stood her ground, took every call, explained her position, was friendly and respectful, but never wavered.

It was a very difficult time for Brigid. She knew her decision could cost her politically, and it did. In Brigid’s eyes, the political price was worth the risk because she knew she was doing the right thing even when her so-called friends seemed to be abandoning her for a bizarre choice. Those who could not bend Brigid to their will stripped her of her leadership position, stopped working with her on valuable legislation, and stopped supporting her campaigns. In doing so, they turned their backs on the best advocate they ever had. It is also ironic that this week the news media reported 10 new felony charges against former Speaker of the House Larry Householder.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is surrounded by reporters outside the Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 9, 2023 after a jury found him and ex-Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

It would never occur to her to turn her back in return. After the catastrophic fallout from that fatal choice, Brigid never once said "I told you so." Instead, she dusted herself off and got straight back to work because she never forgot why she was at the Statehouse, to make peoples’ lives better. In true Brigid Kelly style, she won most of them back in the end by doing the same thing, sticking to her values, standing up for what’s right, and genuinely being a good partner and friend to people.

Brigid never had to be asked to do what was right or good for people as she was already there leading the charge. That drive, the ability to stand her ground, and to fight it through to the bitter end is what made Brigid remarkable from the moment I met her. Her warmth, generosity, compassion, and likeability while fighting those fights is what made her exceptional to all those that knew her. Our community has been better for having Brigid Kelly as a colleague, leader and a friend.

I encourage any young lady to read Brigid Kelly’s history. Above all, I encourage future generations to aspire in her footsteps. My heart is broken because my hopes and dreams were cut short because Brigid didn’t get the opportunity to live out her potential. Brigid’s vision would enhance the lives of citizens in Cincinnati, Hamilton County and Ohio.

My wish is that we find ways to carry on Brigid’s legacy. Our government needs more Brigid Kellys.

Lennie Wyatt is a retired UFCW Local 75 president and international vice president. He formerly lived in Dayton, Ohio and Northern Kentucky, but now lives in Naples, Florida.

