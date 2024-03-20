Former Halifax-area teacher asks judge to dismiss some historic sex offences

Jaddus Joseph Poirier pictured at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on March 14, 2024. (Blair Rhodes/CBC - image credit)

A former Halifax-area school teacher is asking a judge to throw out some of the historical sexual assault charges against him.

The lawyer for Jaddus Joseph Poirier, 82, made the request Wednesday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Two men have accused Poirier of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s when they were boys attending the school where he taught.

Poirier is facing three counts of gross indecency, six charges of sexual assault, three of sexual exploitation and two counts each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. The charge of gross indecency no longer exists in the Criminal Code but was in effect at the time.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

One of the men testified in Poirier's trial earlier this month that the teacher abused him during a single incident in Poirier's apartment in north-end Dartmouth.

Poirier's lawyer, Ian Hutchison, is asking for a directed verdict on the two charges relating to that incident, which essentially means they would be dismissed.

But before he could make his case, Crown prosecutor Adam McCulley asked for time to prepare a response.

Justice Richard Coughlin adjourned the matter until Thursday.

The Crown has already closed its case against Poirier.

Hutchison has yet to indicate whether the defence will call any evidence, or if the trial will go straight to closing arguments once the directed verdict issue is dealt with.

