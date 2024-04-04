Former Greenville Sheriff's deputy Mike Fortner to challenge incumbent Sheriff

With over two decades of experience, former patrol deputy, Mike Fortner, will challenge current Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis in the upcoming June primary election.

Fortner spent nearly 29 years at the Greenville County Sheriff’s office before retiring in 2022. He initially started as a reserve deputy before becoming a full-time uniform patrol deputy. He worked in the criminal investigation division and focused on white-collar crimes and then turned his focus on the family violence, robbery, and homicide units.

Fortner worked in the Office of Professional Standards and finished his career in the Professional Compliance unit.

Mike Fortner is a candidate for the office of Sheriff of Greenville County. Fortner brings twenty-nine years of law enforcement experience to the race for sheriff.

"I am running for the people of Greenville County, I just want to give the citizens of Greenville County a better sheriff's office and the varied background that I have makes me the best candidate for sheriff,” Fortner said.

He currently operates a business with his wife. The pair own a wedding venue named Aurora Farms in Taylors.

Fortner, who is running as a Republican, will challenge incumbent Sheriff Lewis, who has been in the role since he was elected in 2020. Lewis defeated his Democratic challenger, Paul Guy, soundly with 75.8% of the vote, according to previous reporting from the News.

Upstate law enforcement officers and community leaders and elected officials held an open meeting to talk about understanding each others points of view. The meeting was held at the Mt. Pleasant Community Center in Greenville on March 30, 2023. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis spoke to the public about police actions in the community.

A campaign based on ‘Three E’s’

Fortner said he will base his campaign on the “Three E’s” — experience, efficiency, and ethics — a set of factors he believes the sheriff’s office needs for improvement.

Fortner said it is important to have a sheriff that has had experience in multiple positions at the sheriff’s office. He said his long career in law enforcement allowed him to learn about the different units and teams at the sheriff’s office.

"I think it's important for a sheriff to have a background in different types of things and know how it all goes. For example, if we have someone who is murdered, make sure that the investigators are doing what they're supposed to and handling the case the way they're supposed to. It'd be good if we have a sheriff who has a background in investigation," Fortner said.

For the sheriff’s office to run more efficiently, Fortner said the sheriff’s office needs to utilize its manpower correctly. He said the sheriff’s office contains too many sworn-in deputies that occupy “non-sworn” roles, like bailiffs and clerks, and other desk positions. This creates holes in other positions deputies could fill like in patrol and investigations, he said.

Fortner believes civilian workers or retired part-time law enforcement could fill other non-sworn positions instead.

"We can better utilize those sworn deputies in positions that need a sworn deputy for uniform patrol and other positions that can do the law enforcement aspect of the sheriff's office," Fortner said.

When contacted by the News, Sheriff Lewis said that those positions at the sheriff’s office still have functions in law enforcement and require sworn-in officers.

"It's not a place where we can put civilian employees or part time employees," Lewis said, That just doesn’t work for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office."

Fortner said that a change in ethics is necessary. He said he witnessed ethics issues during his time at the department. During his career, he noticed instances where some officers received favoritism over others.

"Deputies are human, they make mistakes and sometimes do something they’re not supposed to. It's important that those issues not only be handled, but be handled fairly, and fairly across the board with everybody," Fortner said.

Changing the environment

Fortner said the sheriff’s office’s environment has needed change for years.

He said he is looking forward to improving the quality of work life at the department by changing the way the department rewards its deputies through promotions and creating equal opportunities for deputies.

He said that during his time at the sheriff’s office, he observed a lack of morale between deputies.

"I want to create an environment that allows the employees there to reach their potential so that they feel like they have a future there," Fortner said.

Fortner said, if he is elected, he wants to establish a more comprehensive way of promoting deputies by adding interviews with a deputy's coworkers and supervisors. According to Fortner, the current system for promotions is done through review board and answering questions about a position they apply for.

"A lot of people feel like the promotion process is not as fair as it could be. I want to change that whole process and how all that is done. To take the politics out of it," Fortner said.

Fortner called this method a "buddy system." He said he wants to change the promotion process and give candidates a “fair shake” at transferring into different positions at the sheriff’s office.

"It's the ‘This is my friend over here, I want to get him promoted’ type of thing. I want to try to take that out of the best I can," Fortner said.

Lewis said he wouldn’t comment on anything that occurred before he became sheriff but said since he took office, the sheriff’s office has done a great job at treating all deputies fairly in discipline and in job promotion.

Aiming for more transparency

Fortner said his plans for more transparency are what separates him from current Sheriff Lewis.

"When someone is very protective of what they're doing inside of a governmental agency, I think it breeds suspicion from the people. I know it would breed it from me just as an everyday citizen," Fortner said.

Fortner wants to introduce programs that will provide the public with access to the office’s daily routine and institute other work to improve transparency.

"It is one thing for the sheriff's office to go out into the community but to me, it's better for transparency when you invite the community into the sheriff's office. They'll get to come into here, see what we are about and what we do," Fortner said.

Fortner also said that elected officials generally aren’t as open to the people who voted for them as they should be. He said that is something he is looking to focus on if he is elected as sheriff.

"People deserve to know what's going on inside and outside the sheriff's office. It's their (the people’s) sheriff's office so they deserve to know," Fortner said.

In response to Fortner’s claims, Lewis provided examples of how the sheriff’s office currently offers transparency including the GCSO Citizen’s Oversight Board and the Critical Incident Community Briefing videos provided 45 days after high interest events like shootings involving deputies.

"We've been extremely transparent. I would say he's (Fortner) just very unaware of what goes on in the sheriff's office," Lewis said.

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News

