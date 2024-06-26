Former Green Bay Superintendent Stephen Murley a finalist for interim role with Milwaukee Public Schools

Stephen Murley, former Green Bay School District superintendent, speaks to district and staff on Feb. 20, 2020, He was hired in March 2020 to lead the Green Bay district.

GREEN BAY - Former Green Bay School District Superintendent Stephen Murley is in the running to become the interim superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools for the next year.

He is one of four finalists who are being considered to run the district while the Milwaukee School Board searches for its next permanent superintendent. The board released the list of candidates Tuesday.

Murley was the superintendent of the Green Bay School District from July 1, 2020, until he announced his retirement in April 2022 because of personal health reasons. He led the district during the first two years of the pandemic with remote learning. He then became an instructor at the University of Iowa's College of Education.

Murley came to Green Bay after his time as superintendent for the Iowa City Community School District.

Murley is the only candidate outside of the Milwaukee school district and state Department of Public Instruction.

The other finalists include Eduardo Galvan, the Milwaukee district's acting superintendent; Toni Dinkins, the Milwaukee district's regional superintendent for the northwest region; and Darrell Williams, the assistant state superintendent at the state Department of Public Instruction.

If chosen as Milwaukee's interim superintendent, it could be likely he would serve the district until a new permanent superintendent possibly steps into the role in July 2025. The board will interview the interim candidates in a meeting yet to be scheduled.

