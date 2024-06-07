Former Green Bay prison guard sentenced to probation for throwing woman into fire

Shane Nolan testifies in his own defense on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis. Nolan was convicted of substantial battery and disorderly conduct after throwing an LGBTQ+ woman into an active fire pit on July 3, 2021. Nolan was acquitted of hate crime enhancers on both charges. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

GREEN BAY - A former prison guard was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of pushing a woman into a fire pit during a party.

Shane Nolan, 33, was sentenced to four years of probation by Brown County Judge Kendall Kelley on Friday, according to court documents. Nolan was found guilty of two counts of felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and acquitted of hate-crime enhancer charges in February.

The maximum penalty for a felony substantial battery charge is 1½ years in custody and followed by two years in extended supervision.

Dessiray Koss, 32, got third-degree burns to her right arms, burns and injuries to her left wrist and chin in the attack in early July 2021. Nolan was previously a prison guard at Green Bay Correctional Institution at the time but was terminated from the position in November 2022.

Nolan was arrested on July 4, 2021 for assaulting Koss during the party at her house and attempting to strangle her. On Feb. 1, a jury deliberated for over an hour and found Nolan guilty of the two charges.

