Former Grand Junction chiropractor sentenced on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Todd Mitchell, a former chiropractor who recorded women changing without their knowledge, was sentenced in court on Friday.

Mitchell was sentenced to a total of three and a half years in prison plus two years parole for criminal invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence.

During the proceedings, dozens of women appeared in court including many victims and their families. Many of them provided statements calling for the maximum sentence, saying “medical professionals are meant to heal and protect,” and “every predator says they are remorseful when they’re caught.”

It was decided that probation alone did not meet the seriousness of this case. Mitchell will also be required to register as a sex offender.

