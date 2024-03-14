Former Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman receives Sagamore of Wabash

Mar. 13—GOSHEN — The former mayor of Goshen was honored with a prestigious state award during the Lacasa Annual Luncheon Wednesday.

Now CEO/President of Lacasa, Jeremy Stutsman received the Sagamore of Wabash Award during the annual event, much to his surprise, when he was also informed that he was the youngest person to have been presented with the award.

Ahead of the presentation of the award, Stutsman, who led the meeting, aired a video from Indiana State Gov. Eric Holcomb, who was unable to attend. Unbeknownst to Stutsman the clip contained a commentary on the distinguished honor and named him as a 2024 recipient.

"Jeremy Stutsman, you are a quintessential Hoosier through and through," he said. "When I think about your years served as the mayor of Goshen, you've been such an effective advocate for your constituents, each and every one of them; a true servant leader, and have led your city with grace and poise and with the kind of caring I think comes from only above."

Holcomb said he's happy that Stutsman, whom he called a friend, has returned to an impactful cause.

"The impact you will continue to have on Elkhart County and the state of Indiana as a whole, I'm sure the best is yet to come," Holcomb said.

State of Indiana Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Tyler Warman presented the award to Stutsman following Holcomb's video presentation.

With much of his city staff present to surprise him with the award, Stutsman told him the award was a testament to the work they did together.

In addition, Stutsman also told those in attendance, that he and his wife Maija have created a large heart-shaped shadow box called the Heart of Lacasa. Community members are invited to come by Lacasa's main office in Goshen to sign their name to a collection of tiny wooden hearts and place them inside the heart.

Among the many other groups that were honored for their support of Lacasa, two volunteers of Lacasa received awards during the luncheon for their service.

The Friend of Lacasa Award was given to Jon Miller, a former board member and volunteer.

"For me, it has been a pleasure to work with you on the committee," Lacasa Chief Impact Officer Heidi Stoltzfus McHugh, who presented Miller the award. While Miller is no longer a part of the committee, he's spent "countless hours" over the last decade connecting local businesses and sponsorship opportunities to the nonprofit organization as a member of the Help-A-House Fundraising Committee.

"This is the first year in over a decade that our 2024 Friend was not on the fundraising committee, because they opened a new location and are no longer located in Elkhart County," Stoltzfus McHugh noted.

Incoming Board Chair Deb Jones recognized outgoing board chair Brett Weddell with an Mark Goertzen ceramic bowl.

