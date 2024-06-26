Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger endorses Biden, calling Trump a 'direct threat' to country

WASHINGTON ― Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois endorsed President Joe Biden's reelection bid Wednesday ahead of the first presidential debate, arguing former President Donald Trump poses "a direct threat to every fundamental American value."

Kinzinger, who sat on the select House committee that investigated Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, in a statement said, "As a proud conservative, I’ve always put democracy and our Constitution above all else."

"And it’s because of my unwavering support for democracy, that today, as a proud conservative, I am endorsing Joe Biden for reelection," he said.

Oct 13, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) during the hearing. The committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol resumes public hearings at the US Capitol on Oct. 13, 2022 in Washington DC.. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

The endorsement gives the Biden campaign a boost as the president tries to flip anti-Trump Republicans to Biden's side. The Trump campaign mocked Kinzinger's backing.

“Who’s Adam Kinzinger? Isn’t he the crybaby?” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a text message.

Kinzinger, one of 10 House members who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot, retired from Congress rather than face a fierce primary election in 2022.

"He doesn’t care about our country. He doesn’t care about you. He only cares about himself, and he will hurt anyone or anything in pursuit of power," Kinzinger said of Trump.

"We saw that when he tried to overturn an election he knew he lost in 2020. He attacked the foundation of this nation, encouraging a violent mob of his supporters to march on the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transition of power," he added.

Kinzinger said Trump has now become "even more dangerous" as he seeks a second presidency. "He’s called for the 'termination' of the Constitution. He wants to be a dictator on day one, he actually said that. And he’s continuing to stoke the flames of political violence."

He urged others to united behind Biden to "show Donald Trump off the stage once and for all."

"There is too much at stake to sit on the sidelines," he said. "To every American of every political party and those of none, I say: Now is not the time to watch quietly as Donald Trump threatens the future of America."

