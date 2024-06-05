Former GOP Official Hits ‘Wailing’ MAGA Republicans With A Harsh Truth

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) told Republicans who are “gnashing and wailing” about Donald Trump’s hush money conviction that they “can’t deny the facts” regarding the prosecution of the former president.

Trump had sex with porn actor Stormy Daniels, lied about it, paid money to keep it quiet and then continued to lie about it until “a jury of his peers found him guilty” last week, Duncan told CNN’s Laura Coates on Tuesday.

Duncan’s dose of harsh truth for MAGA Republicans came after he boiled the 2024 election down to one thing.

The contest will “come down to Republicans like me, Republicans that are lifelong Republicans, conservative in nature, but just don’t think Donald Trump is anywhere near fit to have the office of president,” he said.

“It’s whether or not we’re going to stay at home and let it happen with the weight of gravity or if we’re going to show up and do something about it,” Duncan continued.

Duncan said a vote for President Joe Biden — who he has endorsed — is not “a vote for anything other than a vote for a GOP 2.0 if you’re a Republican like me.”

“It gives us a chance to purge Donald Trump from our veins as quickly and as efficiently as we can,” he said. “It allows us to get our party back to where we can start to solve real problems and show up to the table with Democrats and work through these big issues.”

Duncan, who incensed Trump following the 2020 election with his refusal to support his alleged efforts to overturn his loss, announced his backing for Biden in an opinion piece in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month.

“This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass,” he wrote, adding that Trump has “disqualified himself through his conduct and his character.”

